Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $30.20 Million in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,260,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,196,000. Chindata Group makes up about 1.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Chindata Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28.

CD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

