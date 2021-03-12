Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 143.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $58.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,042.15. The company had a trading volume of 96,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,271. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,014.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,745.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

