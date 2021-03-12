Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 11,957 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 128.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.95. 141,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,667. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

