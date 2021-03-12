Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 160,657 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,657 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 11.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $278,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Macquarie upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $9.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.61. 588,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,901,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.93. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

