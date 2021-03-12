Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 16,213 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,138,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 103,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $225,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,747 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,443. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 113,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.87. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

