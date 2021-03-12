Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 5,382 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 44,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,853. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

