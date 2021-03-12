Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 95,522 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 457.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,522 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,126,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at $32,696,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at $361,000.

Shares of XPEV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.87. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

