Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 14.29% of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KESG traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617. KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40.

