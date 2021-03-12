Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 747,310 Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 747,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,277,000. Dada Nexus accounts for approximately 1.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dada Nexus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. Dada Nexus Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of -7.89.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

DADA has been the topic of several recent research reports. CICC Research began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

