Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 292.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 26.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 3.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Southern Copper by 36.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $46.39.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.81. 18,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

