Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 186,638 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,638 shares during the quarter. HUYA accounts for approximately 0.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of HUYA worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in HUYA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in HUYA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 12.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HUYA by 125.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,331. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.