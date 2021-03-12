Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 327,250 Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,250 shares during the quarter. GSX Techedu accounts for about 1.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of GSX Techedu worth $40,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CLSA cut shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.63.

GSX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.37. 88,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,391,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -215.92 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

