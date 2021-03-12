Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 3,550 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.17.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $35.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,535.76. 20,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,784. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,554.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,788.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,478.69.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

