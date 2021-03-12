Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 569,182 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,182 shares during the period. DouYu International makes up 0.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of DouYu International worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DouYu International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 677.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter worth $210,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

