Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 64,044 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,044 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. KeyCorp upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.19. 43,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

