Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,000. BeiGene comprises about 0.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $319.38. 7,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,379. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $344.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.01. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $542,774,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at $92,240,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,967,153 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.25.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

