Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 727,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,677,000. Kingsoft Cloud makes up 1.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Kingsoft Cloud at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 209,704 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,644,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at $1,349,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $40,863,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 65,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.