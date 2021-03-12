Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,085,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,143,000 after buying an additional 242,055 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,728,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 303,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after buying an additional 196,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 323,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 172,514 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.18. 7,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

NWE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

