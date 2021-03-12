Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes Position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in XP during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in XP during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in XP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in XP during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in XP by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.36. 47,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion and a PE ratio of 78.80. XP Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

