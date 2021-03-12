Krilogy Financial LLC Grows Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.7% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,038,000 after buying an additional 381,763 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,288,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,847,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after buying an additional 153,696 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 988,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 105,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 805,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,180. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.