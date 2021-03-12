Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $353.41. 1,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.28. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

