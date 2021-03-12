Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,341. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

