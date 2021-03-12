KuCoin Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.26 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $365.56 million and $17.26 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $4.56 or 0.00008210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token is a token. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

