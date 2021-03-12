L Brands (NYSE:LB) Stock Price Up 8.9%

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) rose 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.43 and last traded at $60.81. Approximately 6,574,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,650,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

LB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

