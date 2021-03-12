Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $20,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $252.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.03 and a 200-day moving average of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

