L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the February 11th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth $102,083,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

