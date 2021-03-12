Lambda (LAMB) Reaches Market Cap of $70.32 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for about $0.0499 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $70.32 million and $35.98 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00049393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.93 or 0.00647084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,408,174,105 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

