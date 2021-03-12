Lamden Hits Market Cap of $7.42 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Lamden has a market cap of $7.42 million and $52,946.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can currently be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

