LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LXS. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.79 ($78.57).

Shares of LXS opened at €64.00 ($75.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.42. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €66.78 ($78.56). The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

