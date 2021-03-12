LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €77.00 ($90.59) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.79 ($78.57).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €64.00 ($75.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.42. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €66.78 ($78.56). The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

