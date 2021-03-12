LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €64.00 by Independent Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.79 ($78.57).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €64.00 ($75.29) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.42. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1 year high of €66.78 ($78.56).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

