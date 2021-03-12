LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s (LXS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.79 ($78.57).

ETR:LXS opened at €64.00 ($75.29) on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a one year high of €66.78 ($78.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.42.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

