Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th.

LSCC stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 133.70, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,610 shares of company stock worth $5,611,263 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,517,000 after purchasing an additional 435,856 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,706,000 after purchasing an additional 884,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,410,000 after purchasing an additional 199,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,770,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

