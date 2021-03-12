Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 906,803 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Applied Materials worth $457,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $114.29. 7,413,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,632,094. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

