Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 2.92% of Dollar Tree worth $741,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.