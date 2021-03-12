Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 1.5% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of AON worth $1,164,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in AON by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in AON by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 46,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in AON by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 84,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON remained flat at $$228.00 on Friday. 1,694,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,334. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.83. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $235.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.86.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.