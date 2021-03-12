Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 29,153 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,593,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.06% of Dollar General worth $545,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 883,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,798,000 after acquiring an additional 20,823 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,875,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,760. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.84. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

