Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Billion Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,036,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 258,365 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 3.6% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.79% of Medtronic worth $2,815,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Berry Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.81. 3,059,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,923. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.65.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.