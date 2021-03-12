Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,899,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310,571 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alibaba Group worth $907,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $8.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.87. 17,716,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,856,115. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

