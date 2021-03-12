Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 10,945 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $592,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $52.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,061.92. 1,723,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,025.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,752.20. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

