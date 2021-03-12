Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,609,313 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609,313 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of The Procter & Gamble worth $847,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 109,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $128.14. 6,489,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,179,340. The firm has a market cap of $315.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

