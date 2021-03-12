Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, an increase of 192.1% from the February 11th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 426,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LEMIF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 32,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Leading Edge Materials has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that comprises four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

