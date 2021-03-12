Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,398 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 44.8% in the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,969,738 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,255,614,000 after acquiring an additional 176,059 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 47.2% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 71,523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft stock opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.63 and its 200 day moving average is $219.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

