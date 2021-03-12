Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Up 5.3%

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.59. 300,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 654,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.13 million, a P/E ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,078,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 515,637 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

