Lemonade (LMND) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/9/2021 – Lemonade is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Lemonade had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Lemonade was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/5/2021 – Lemonade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

3/3/2021 – Lemonade had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Lemonade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

1/21/2021 – Lemonade had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Lemonade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

1/12/2021 – Lemonade had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LMND stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,000,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $7,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,668,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,217,893 shares of company stock worth $183,224,985 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,282,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 115,717 shares during the period. SC Israel Venture V Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,544,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,787,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $114,338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $82,072,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

