LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,344,084 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 5.13% of LendingClub worth $48,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,272,000 after buying an additional 153,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after acquiring an additional 748,343 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 573,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 2,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 285,401 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LC shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.96.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $29,993.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LC traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $14.97. 338,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,018. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

