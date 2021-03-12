LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. LendingClub traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 134554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 3,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $29,993.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $100,015.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $390,012 over the last three months. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 142.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,876 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.