LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Robert Karnig Vahradian Sells 3,000 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.56. 14,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,675. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $141.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.87.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.