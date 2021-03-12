Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Upgraded at Cormark

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD opened at $64.50 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of -79.68.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,031,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.