Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Raised to Outperform at Northland Securities

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Limoneira stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,548 shares of company stock valued at $329,586. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Limoneira by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

